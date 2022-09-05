New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday reached the national capital where he met Rahul Gandhi. He is expected to meet more Opposition leaders by the end of the day. Sources said the JD(U) leader met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and is likely to meet AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal as well.

"If the opposition will get united, then a good atmosphere will be created. I have no desire and no aspiration (to become prime minister)," Nitish told the media in Delhi. Sources said he is also expected to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and others. Kumar is also likely to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Before flying to Delhi, Nitish had told the media in Patna about his plan to meet Rahul and other leaders.

In a brief interaction with the media persons present outside 10, Circular Road, Kumar said "We are just having casual talks, I will interact with you (media) after getting back from Delhi. We have a similar opinion and I am going to Delhi for the same. I will meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today and also meet respected President and vice president."