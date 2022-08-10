Patna: Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time on Wednesday with Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD)Tejashwi Yadav as his Deputy. On Tuesday, Kumar resigned after snapping ties with the BJP. He then formed a new "grand alliance" with Tejashwi and other opposition parties.

"He won in 2014, but should now worry about 2024," Nitish said about PM Narendra Modi. "I would like all (opposition) to be united for 2024. I am not a contender for any such post (on PM post)," he said. On BJP's claims that the new government will fall soon, the veteran politician said: "New government will run just fine."