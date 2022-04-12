Nalanda (Bihar): A security breach during an event attended by Bihar Chief Minister took place on Tuesday. The incident happened in Silao where Nitish was addressing the mass dialogue program. A youth started bursting firecrackers at the venue causing a stampede. Police said that the youth has been arrested.

According to eyewitness accounts, the firecracker exploded just about 15 to 18 feet away from the Chief Minister. Police sources said no one was injured in the melee. They also said that the firecracker was burst behind the stage. Nitish is on a visit to Nalanda for Jan Samvad Yatra. During the day, he reached Nanand village after attending the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri.

Shortly after he arrived at a pre-scheduled mass dialogue programme at Gandhi High School in Silao block via Sainik School where the incident took place. Recently there was another incident of such security lapse at an event in Bakhtiyarpur where a man tried to attack the Chief Minister.

Also read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked by man during function