Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday ruled out any attempt of religious conversion in the state. Reacting to rumours of religious conversion taking place in Saran district, Kumar said that the administration is on high alert to check any kind of conversion in the state.

"There is no truth in the reports of religious conversion in Bihar. The administrations of all the districts are on high alert, keeping a close tab on any unusual development," Kumar said. "There is no communal tension in the peaceful state of Bihar where people of every religion are united," he said. (IANS)