Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday rejected claims by Bharatiya Janata Party MP and his former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi that the JD(U) had split with the NDA as the chief minister was not made the Vice President.

Dismissing it as a totally bogus claim Nitish Kumar told reporters: “You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! I have no such desire. Did they forget how much our party supported their President and Vice-President candidates? We were waiting for the election to be over and then convened our meeting.”

Nitish Kumar rejects Sushil Modi's claim of him aspiring to become VP, calls it "bogus" and a "joke"

Taking a jibe at BJP leader Sushil Modi for his claims, Bihar CM said, "Let them talk against me so that they get a position again." During his interaction with media Nitish also hinted of his cabinet expansion likely after August 15.

Also read : My daughter-in-law is very lucky, even Biharis, says Rabri Devi

Earlier, Sushil Modi, claimed that Nitish Kumar wanted to be the Vice President of India, an election which was held on August 6, in which NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar emerged victorious defeating Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Nitish who was accompanied by Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav reached Shaheed Park and paid their tributes at "Saptamurti" to martyrs of the Quit India movement on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.

Kumar parted ways with the BJP alleging that the party was trying to break the JD(U), and joined hands with the political opponents RJD in the Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday. Speculation was rife regarding his future with suggestions of his “national ambitions” doing rounds in the political sphere. (With agency inputs)