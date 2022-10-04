Champaran(Bihar): Political strategist Prashant Kishor, while on the Jan Suraj Padyatra on October 2 in Bihar's Champaran, said that JDU's Nitish Kumar had approached him to work for him a few days back, which he refused to do. "After losing the election in 2014, Nitish Kumar came to Delhi and asked for help. In 2015, we shouldered him to win. He called again this year some 10-15 days ago asking us to work with him. But we are not doing it this time," Kishor said while addressing a rally here.

Kishor launched a 3,500 km Padayatra in Bihar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. The march began from the Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran, where Gandhi had launched his first Satyagraha Movement in 1917. "I have promised to walk 3,500 km from village to village to make people aware of the real scenario and I am going to stick to it. Once we gain support from you people, none of them will last, I guarantee that," the leader said.

Kishor also used the dais to take a strong dig at JDU leader Lalan Singh, who had accused Prashant Kishor of working for the foul agenda of the BJP. Singh had raised questions about where the money used for advertisements by the BJP comes from."We have been running a party for years now. Not once have we given a full-page advertisement. Where is the BJP getting all this money from? Is it from the ED and the CBI that are raiding everywhere these days?" Singh had said a few days back during a political event.

Responding to the criticism, Kishor claimed that the government in Bihar has not taken money from the masses in the past but the case is not the same anymore. "They promise change and charge you fees for it. This was not the case in Bihar before," the leader said. He further added that unlike the ruling JDU in the state, his people are working hard, using their brains to 'even put up the tents that the people are sitting in'. "We have worked for 10 years straight without any sort of 'brokerage'," he said.