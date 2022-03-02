Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the Presidential candidate. This rumor has created a lot of buzz in the power corridors in the state. While on the face of it it may be mere speculation, given that Nitish has categorically denied having any such plan, political experts say that the rumor could be a part of Nitish's strategy to deal with his rising differences with the BJP.

Nitish, experts say, is trying to gauge the mood ahead of the presidential poll due in July 2022. His political career in Bihar is in dire straits, courtesy of the differences with the saffron party on several issues. Political experts believe that before BJP asks him to make an exit, Nitish wants to escape from their clutches to avoid further humiliation.

Several BJP leaders have openly criticized the state government. BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal had expressed his displeasure on social media over the law and order issue in the state. BJP minister Janak Ram had publicly said that bureaucracy dominated Bihar. Another cabinet minister of BJP Samrat Choudhary had said that it was not possible to run a government in an alliance. Despite being in power, the saffron leaders keep on poking Nitish who does not have much choice at present and has adopted a wait and watch policy.

“First thing first. It all started with meeting with Prashant Kishor and always remember when two politicians meet there is nothing called a courtesy call. There is always a political motive behind it. You can take this meeting as a political theory in which there is a possibility," author and senior journalist Santosh Singh told ETV Bharat.

"For me, you can sum up the entire episode in three parts. First, if BJP does not get the required number in ongoing Assembly elections in five states this is where Nitish Kumar comes as a consensus candidate because he shares a good rapport with the opposition leaders including N.Chandrababu Naidu, MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, and Naveen Patnayak. This would be a similar experiment that happened during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime choosing APJ Kalam as a presidential candidate. That time Congress and Mulayam Singh Yadav had to say yes to his name," he added.

Also read: 'I have no such desire': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar dismisses President candidate speculations

Second, Singh said, was what BJP would get in the bargain? "The saffron party can have complete control of Bihar and would have their own CM in the state. It would be a big pride for Bihar that after Rajendra Babu, Nitish will become President. However, will JDU accept this condition? The big question arises - who is after Nitish in JDU? In that scenario, JDU will be broken into pieces," he said.

"Third- opposition – Nitish would not like to be the opposition candidate because RJD is already there and its leader is convicted in corruption cases. Nitish will have to face a trust deficit after going into the opposition camp. Nitish would like to be the consensus candidate of NDA with the support of the opposition," he added.

BJP's politics is rarely predictable and the saffron party does strategize in a conventional manner. JDU leaders on the other hand are not rejecting the claim and indirectly giving an affirmative response in a feeble voice saying that Presidential candidates should be non-controversial and must have a good track record. While Nitish dismisses all such claims, he speaks to the media in a jolly mood instead of vehemently challenging the rumors.

Another senior journalist Amarnath Tewary opined that Nitish is using the tactics to put pressure on alliance partners. “Number one, there cannot be a presidential candidate minus BJP and minus Congress because numbers will not go in favor. BJP is the alliance partner of Nitish in Bihar and they are in neck to neck fight with JDU. Even a small BJP leader attacks Nitish and the kind of control he has during the first phase of NDA, he does not have in the second phase. To put BJP under pressure, this news projecting Nitish as a presidential candidate was spread to create a political buzz by Nitish's camp itself," he said.

There is speculation that Telangana Chief Minister KCR is making an attempt to unite all the opposition parties ahead of the Presidential poll scheduled in July. This is seen as the first step to preparing the ground for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. KCR recently said that the Modi-led NDA government should be dumped for its "anti-people" policies and that he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP parties.

Also read: ANALYSIS - 2024, Presidential elections, and Nitish: What spurred KCR into action?