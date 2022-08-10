Patna: The stage is set once again to constitute the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government led by Nitish Kumar. Kumar will be taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time on Wednesday. Besides Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be sworn in as deputy Chief Minister of the state for the second time.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2 pm at the Raj Bhawan.

On August 9, Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of Chief Minister after parting ways with the NDA. The leader thereafter staked claim to form the new government after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhawan. Nitish Kumar has been leading the seven parties of the Grand Alliance.