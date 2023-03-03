Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday agreed to send an all-party delegation to Tamil Nadu to look into allegations of attacks on migrant workers, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha informed the media on Friday.

"I have received a distress call from a migrant from my own constituency of Lakhisarai. The chief minister agreed to our demand for sending a delegation to Tamil Nadu. The delegation will comprise representatives from all political parties and will leave tomorrow," he said while talking to reporters outside the Vidhan Sabha premises after he led a delegation of BJP legislators from both Houses to call on the chief minister at the latter's chamber.

Sinha further informed that a team of officials from Bihar will also accompany the delegation. He said the chief minister has summoned the chief secretary and the director general of police regarding the matter and advised them accordingly.

Sinha was sore over the allegedly derogatory remarks made by Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav inside the House earlier and had therefore led his party members to stage a walkout from the assembly earlier in the day.

The BJP leader, who was the Speaker till his party lost power in last year's upheaval also alleged that his successor Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, from the RJD, appears to be taking instructions from the treasury benches. The Speaker had turned down the Opposition's demand for constituting a committee of the House which could visit Tamil Nadu.

Yadav, who has drawn flak from the BJP for visiting Tamil Nadu recently to attend a function on the occasion of Chief Minister M K Stalin, had dared the opposition party to approach the Centre if it felt that the responses of governments of the two states were not satisfactory. He cited a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu DGP who has denied any attacks, in the recent past, on Hindi-speaking people and accused the BJP of trying to drive a wedge between states for political gains.

Earlier on Thursday, the Tiruppur district administration and the police had confirmed in an official press conference that the videos showing attacks on migrant labourers from north India are fake. Reassuring action against the perpetrators, the officials said that a committee has been formed to thoroughly investigate the matter.