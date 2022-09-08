Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated India's longest rubber dam over the Falgu river in Gaya, coinciding with the auspicious, fortnight-long Pitripaksh Mela commencing on Friday.

The dam, aimed at providing uninterrupted water supply to Vishnupad Temple in Gaya throughout the year, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 324 crore. Designed by experts from IIT Roorkee, the dam is 411 meters long, 95.5 meters wide and 3 meters high. CM Nitish has named it Gayaji Dam.

Apart from the rubber dam, the banks along the Falgu River have also been developed and a steel bridge has been built for pilgrims to visit Sita Kund. The Falgu river has water only in the monsoon season and remains dry for the remaining period.

The dam will ensure water storage in the river throughout the year, helping the pilgrims who visit the place for Pind Daan (ritual to offer homage to departed souls). Every year lakhs of pilgrims and relatives visit this place to perform Pind Daan for their loved ones who have left for the heavenly abode.

On 20th September 2020, the Chief Minister laid the foundation of the dam and it was about to get operational by October 2023. It was constructed before the deadline. Instead of traditional concrete, rubber has been used in the making of the dam.

Nitish was accompanied by deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, former CM, and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose hometown is Gaya district, apart from water resources department minister Sanjay Kumar Jha and finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. After inaugurating the rubber dam, Nitish praised the water resources department for completing the dam before time.

Tejashwi praised the leadership of Nitish saying that Bihar CM has a vision for development, unlike others who just make promises and do nothing. Without naming any BJP leaders, Tejashwi said, “Our government believes in work, not like others who only make promises. We are working under the leadership of Nitish ji and we keep on doing developmental work. There is no confusion at all.”

Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi changed the atmosphere of the function by calling Nitish the next Prime Minister and Tejashwi as Bihar CM. “If Nitish ji becomes Prime Minister then Tejashwi will become the chief minister of the state. Bihar has developed now. It is time for the country to develop,” Manjhi stressed.

Ever since Nitish has snapped the ties with BJP in Bihar, there is a political buzz and JDU leaders are projecting him as a prime ministerial candidate to take on PM Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Nitish however has rejected the speculation claiming that he was not the contender for the PM post nor has any desire and aspiration.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand slammed Nitish over the law and order issue in the state. "After his habitual U-turn to form govt with RJD, CM Nitish Kumar is continuously traveling outside Bihar, ignoring the portfolios he holds including the home department. We feel sorry to say that the law and order in Bihar have collapsed miserably while Nitish Kumar ji is busy branding himself to prove himself a national leader outside the state. It is better for him to appoint a permanent home minister in Bihar or better he should resign as CM and shift to Delhi. Nitish Ji should not take Bihar for granted just for his sheer and petty ambition," Anand asserted.