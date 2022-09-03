Patna: Though Nitish Kumar himself denied being the contender for PM's post, he is leaving no stone unturned to unite the opposition to take on BJP in political hustings. Ever since Bihar Chief Minister snapped the ties with BJP, he is hailed as the potential candidate to take on mighty PM Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

In his efforts to unite the opposition, Nitish will be leaving for New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet several leaders of the opposition. “Yes, I will be going to Delhi,” Nitish said in Patna today.

Nitish however, did not mention the date but sources in the JDU said that he will be going to the national capital on the 5th of September. Yet again, Nitish stressed the need to unite the opposition and reiterated it again today. “If all the opposition parties are united, change will take place in the 2024 election,” Nitish added while addressing the media outside his party office.

Although Nitish denies his Prime Ministerial ambitions, he himself had dropped several hints that he would be the only one who could take on Modi in the next Lok Sabha poll, and his party slogans revolving around him throw up enough hints.

For instance, the slogans of JDU clearly indicate that his role for 2024 has been well-planned. The icing on the cake is the chanting of slogans by the JDU workers and leaders like Desh Ka Neta Kaisa Ho, Nitish Kumar Jaisa Ho echoing in the air. Another slogan that has been put up outside the JDU office is Pradesh Mein Dikha Desh Mein Dikha (Proved in the state, now the country has to witness it).

Several leaders of various parties have been issuing statements that Nitish should be projected as the opposition PM's face. While JDU minister Shravan Kumar went one step further claiming that soon Nitish will unfurl the Tricolor at Red Fort. However, BJP leaders have been mocking Nitish claiming that there is no vacancy for the PM post in near future.

The momentum of uniting the opposition gained pace with Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao visiting Bihar and meeting CM Nitish on August 31 in Patna. KCR had also stressed uniting the opposition but he did not name Nitish as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition.

Nitish's national ambition would only be fulfilled if he manages to unite the opposition and convince the leaders of the regional parties which play a pivotal role in forming the government.

“It is important for him to convince and unite the opposition leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, M K Salin, and Congress leadership. Most Congress leaders are tried and tested and the outcome was not satisfactory. Now also Congress leaders are adamant about Rahul Gandhi and Congress being the natural opposition in the country. Despite all this, if all other regional parties accept Nitish, then Congress will have no choice but to support him. If an honest attempt is made by all the opposition parties, then Nitish could emerge as the opposition PM face,” said Patna-based political expert Dr. Sanjay Kumar.