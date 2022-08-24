Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed dismay over the controversy around Israil Ahmed Mansuri, his cabinet colleague, visiting a temple in Gaya. Kumar blamed the controversy on "divisive" politics of the BJP, his former ally, while talking to reporters on assembly premises.

"They (BJP) have been wanting to divide the society by raising non issues. What is their grouse? Have their ministers not visited temples along with me," asked the JD(U) leader. He nodded in approval when it was pointed out that Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, a senior BJP leader from the state, has been at many Hindu temples.

Mansuri, who holds IT portfolio, has also been given the charge of Gaya district. Ministers in the state cabinet are assigned one or more districts where they head the programme coordination committee. Mansuri, a Pasmanda Muslim, had accompanied the CM on his tour of Gaya earlier this week during which they offered prayers at the Vishnupad temple. BJP leaders had fulminated, citing a notice board on the premises that says "only followers of Sanatana Dharma" will be allowed. (PTI)