Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today requested the media not to ask questions related to poll strategist Prashant Kishor who recently claimed that Nitish will once again join hands with BJP.

Two days back while addressing a public meeting during his ongoing Padayatra in the name of Jan Suraj, Kishor asked people not to be surprised if Nitish joins hands with BJP again.

When Nitish was asked about PK's claim, Nitish said, “Why do you people ask me questions by taking his name? I will urge you not to ask me any questions related to that man. He keeps on saying anything for publicity. You people don't know him completely. Let him speak, I am not bothered at all.”

Nitish further said, “There was a time when I used to give a lot of respect to him. He used to stay with me. At present what he speaks and does is not my business. I have given respect to many people but don't you know how they insulted me? What can we do, don't comment on him.”

Kishor had earlier claimed that Nitish has kept a line of communication open with BJP through JDU MP Harivansh who is deputy chairperson in Rajya Sabha. Kishor had also stressed why Nitish not asking Harivansh to leave the post if Nitish has snapped ties with BJP completely.

A few days back, Nitish alleged that PK is working in Bihar at the behest of the BJP.

Nitish Kumar also spoke on the episode of fake phone calls which were made to Bihar DGP S K Singhal by a conman Abhishek Agrawal posing himself as chief justice of the state. The opposition party has demanded a proper inquiry into the entire matter. BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Nitish is protecting the DGP and that a CBI inquiry should be conducted.

“The entire matter is under investigation and accordingly things will go ahead. DGP is going to retire in the next two months. He is doing good work and some person has called him by another name and an investigation is going on,” Nitish said.

Countering Nitish, BJP leader Sushil Modi, said, “The chief minister is protecting DGP S K Singhal by saying that he will retire in two months. The chief justice of state has called him a dozen times. But he didn't make an attempt even once to verify whether it was the chief justice or someone else. Have you ever heard the chief justice calling DGP for the favor not once but a dozen times?

Based on that phone call, the DGP submitted the closure report of Gaya SP Aditya Kumar whose name was booked in the prohibition case. DGP is under suspicion and the State Economic Offences Unit (EOU) comes under DGP. Can it do a fair investigation? So I demand an inquiry from the CBI or any other neutral agency,” he added.

Even DGP did not answer questions about the phone call episode and just kept claiming that the matter was serious and under investigation.

"This is a very serious matter and an investigation is currently underway. I would ask people not to jump to assumptions and when the right time will come, I will share all the details. We have nothing to do with what others are saying. It is a rare and serious matter. Our investigative agencies are capable of doing the investigation," Singhal said.