New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate multiple projects in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday.

The Minister will perform the Bhoomipujan ceremony of Genetic Bio-Sciences Private Limited in Nagpur at 11 am, the office of Gadkari informed in a tweet on Saturday. Later, at noon, he will perform Bhoomipujan and inauguration of various development projects organized by Nagar Parishad, Katol.

Gadkari will also inaugurate Pohekar Multi-speciality Dental Hospital at 01:45 PM, following which, the Union Minister will inaugurate Oxygen Plant at Chaudhary Hospital in Nagpur at 6 PM.