New Delhi: Bamboo is a natural product that can benefit many industries and it is high time the country uses it to its full potential, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar while addressing 'National Workshop on Bamboo Development Mission' further said the need of the hour is to work on increasing the supply to meet the growing demand for bamboo and its products.

Also speaking at the event, Union minister Jitendra Singh said India has huge reserves of bamboo, however, there is still limited knowledge about its importance across industries & sectors.

Also Read: Niti Ayog Health Index: Kerala ranks best in performance while Uttar Pradesh poorest

It is one commodity that can suffice all human needs, Singh added.

Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat said the construction sector in India presents tremendous growth opportunities for bamboo, owing to its unique features.

He added that bamboo's versatility, as a substitute, offers a chance to protect the forests which has immense economic and business potential.

PTI