New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar quoted NITI Aayog on Monday and said that "NITI Aayog has dismissed the unemployment figures of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) and referred it as baseless. In fact, the unemployment rate in Haryana is only 8 percent and in the direction of reducing it, work is being done to hone the skills of the youth."

The chief minister was interacting with the media persons after a meeting with the representatives of NITI Aayog held at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi. Manohar Lal said that doubling the income of farmers and diversification of crops have been discussed in the meeting. Apart from this, a detailed discussion was held on the preparation of the plan in view of the International Millet Year.

He said that Haryana aims to implement the New Education Policy by the year 2025 and various changes have been implemented in this direction. Plans are being implemented to continuously improve the health sector. Apart from this, there have also been discussions on expanding the infrastructure in cities, improving the lives of citizens, and expanding the use of information technology.

According to the December 2021 report of CMIE, the unemployment rate in Haryana has been recorded at 34.1 percent making the state rank first in the whole country in terms of unemployment.