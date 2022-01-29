Sindhudurg: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Friday surrendered before the Sindhudurg District Court in relation to the case of the stabbing of Shiv Sena activist Santosh Parab back in December 2021. Rane appeared before the district court after the Supreme Court's order on Thursday, which had given him 10 days to surrender.

The BJP leader was represented by renowned Mumbai lawyer Satish Manshinden. He additionally had a legal team of Advocates Sangram Desai, Rajendra Ravrane, Umesh Sawant and Rajesh Parulekar. Sachin Hundalekar, the investigating officer in the case, however, has not yet been summoned by the court.

As per information, the court will not be hearing the reconsideration petition of the anticipatory bail plea which was earlier filed by Rane until it hears Hundalekar's statement regarding the case.

Interestingly, Rane had originally filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Sindhudurg District Court, which was rejected by the bench. The BJP MLA then took the case to the Bombay High Court, but the HC bench reserved the earlier decision. This led Rane to finally move the SC, at which point the top court directed him to surrender before the district court within 10 days.

The series of events kicked off on December 18, 2021 when Santosh Parab, a Shiv Sena activist, was stabbed by two persons. Parab later on claimed that the attack was politically motivated and occurred during the lead up to the district bank elections.

The police, upon investigation, arrested one Sachin Satpute, who had the contact of the BJP MLA on his phone. This led to the cops tagging Rane as a co-accused.