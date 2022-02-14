Patna: Chief Minister Nitesh Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling him a 'true socialist' and said, "it's his grace, but everyone knows that instead of 'parivarwad', we consider whole Bihar as our family."

On Monday, Nitesh Kumar was interacting with the media after attending Janta Darbar (public meeting) when CM reacted over the question of PM praising him "It is his grace that he spoke these things. Everyone knows that we are his (Lohia) disciples. He started and built socialism. For us, the whole of Bihar is our family, but they (opposition) consider only their family members as a family. That's why the respected Prime Minister said what he saw and observed. To be honest, we are influenced by socialism since our student life when we entered into politics."

Nitesh Kumar Praise's PM Modi for calling him a 'true socialist'

Earlier PM Modi had lauded Lalu's arch-rival for not bringing any family member into politics. "I am for the society. When I say fake socialism, it is 'Parivarwad'. Do you see Lohia's family anywhere? He was a socialist; do you see the family of George Fernandes? He was also a Samajwadi. Nitish Babu, he is working with us, he is also a socialist. Do you see his family?" PM Modi had said.

