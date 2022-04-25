Jamui (Bihar): Amazon has offered a package of Rs 1.08 crore to Abhishek Kumar, an NIT student from Patna. He hails from Jamukharaiya village and studied engineering at NIT Patna and got the placement while studying. Many global giants are coming to NIT to select the students, after Facebook, Google, and now Amazon Berlin has given a package of 1.08 crore to Abhishek Kumar, a student of the CSE branch. Abhishek became the first student to get the highest ever package this year. Prior to this, the record was in name of Aditi Tiwari from NIT Patna, who got an offer from Facebook with an annual salary package of Rs 1.6 crore.

Abhishek took the coding test for Amazon on December 14, 2021, and gave three rounds of interviews on April 13. On April 21, 2022, he received confirmation of the selection from Amazon. Since the selection, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Abhishek. He will go to Berlin in September and join the job in Germany.

Abhishek is said to have been very interested in reading and writing since childhood. Due to this, he used to insist on buying gadgets like laptops and mobiles from his parents in his childhood. He wanted to know about coding even before doing engineering. He explained that he had been coding since he was in his second year and has also done coding work on good projects.

Abhishek said that he feels that he has achieved success due to constant coding and hard work. He attributed the success to his parents. He further stated that his parents always trusted him. He was not always able to live up to their expectations, yet his parents encouraged him. He continued to work hard to fulfil his parents' dream and soon found success.

Abhishek prepared for engineering by staying in Kota for one year and his hard work has paid dividends in 2018 as he got admission to the Computer Engineering branch at NIT Patna. From the very beginning of his studies in engineering, he was very fond of coding and studied coding diligently. His father is a lawyer by profession. Abhishek's mother is a housewife.

Abhishek's mother and father are both proud of their son. They said that it is a great achievement for their son Abhishek to be selected by a big company like Amazon. He joined Paytm for the internship last year. "After that, Abhishek stated that Paytm had offered him a job with Rs 16 lakhs per annum. But, I did not join. If I had joined Paytm, I would not be able to achieve such a great success," he recalled. When the journalists asked Abhishek if he would like to give suggestions for students. In turn, he said all those who are dreaming of getting offers should work hard and trust God.