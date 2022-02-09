Srinagar (J&K): Near a flowing spring amid the Zabrawan hills in Kashmir, the Gopi Tirith temple, a small ancient Shiva temple in the Nishat area of ​​Srinagar, has been looked after for the past seven months by Nisar Ahmad Alai, a 34-year-old deaf and dumb Muslim man. His father has also taken care of the temple for more than six years.

Despite being mute, since July 2021, Nisar Ahmad Alai has been discharging his responsibilities with utmost care and determination. Although the temple is rarely visited by Hindu devotees, the clean courtyard and interior sanctum, and the glowing images of Hindu deities reflect the sincerity of Nisar Ahmad Alai. This is not the first time that Nisar Ahmad Alai has been serving as the caretaker of the ancient temple.

Muslims have been taking care of this temple for the last ten years. Alai's father was associated with the temple for more than six years, then Alai for a year, then his neighbor Abdul Ghaffar for more than three years, and now again Alai is the man in charge.

Since Alai can't speak or hear, his neighbor and former temple caretaker Abdul Ghaffar became his voice and spoke to ETV Bharat.

"Alai is Class 9 pass out. He not only cleans but is also responsible for the protection of the temple. He also does gardening and grows vegetables in the temple courtyard. The produce is given to people belonging to the Hindu community," Gaffar said.

He further said that the locals do not stop anyone from serving this temple but they believe that it is a sign of our mutual brotherhood.

"Alai gets a meager salary of Rs 8000 from Ishwar Ashram Trust, a religious institution that overlooks the temple. He is quite satisfied with his salary," Gaffar said.

Pertinently, the temple was renovated by Samjik Vikas Sanstha in 2014 after being deserted for a long time and since then local Muslims have been taking care of it officially.