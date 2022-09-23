Pune: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman avoided criticising Sharad Pawar when asked about his dominance in Baramati. She restrained from commenting on Pawar and his family and alleged that the media cannot force her to comment on the topic of their interest. She clarified that she was visiting the constituency to strengthen the party’s base and not to indulge in mud-slinging.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was on a three-day visit to Maharashtra as part of the BJP's 'Mission 45' to win 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats from the state in the 2024 elections. Speaking on the occasion, she slammed opposition parties in Maharashtra for “shedding crocodile tears” over the shifting of a Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant to Gujarat from the state and accused them of creating hurdles for five big-ticket projects during their rule. She accused the opposition parties of halting major development projects in the state in the past few years. While interacting with the media on Thursday, when asked about Pawar's stronghold in the Baramati district for the past five decades, she evaded the query and she cited BJP’s Pravas campaign as the reason for her visiting the district.