Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations from today
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups on Wednesday with the first meeting scheduled with the experts of agriculture and agro-processing industry. The meetings will be held virtually.
"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will start her pre-budget consultations with different stakeholder groups from 15th Dec 2021 in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings will be held virtually," said the ministry in a tweet on Tuesday.
"Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding her 1st pre-budget consultations with experts of Agriculture and Agro-processing industry tomorrow afternoon, 15th Dec 2021," it added.
ANI