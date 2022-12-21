New Delhi: Stating the inflation to be purely 'extraneous' these days because of fuel and fertiliser prices, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the government is keeping an eye on it. The minister also said that the wholesale inflation has fallen to a 21-month low, as she responded to the debate on the Supplementary Demands for Grants in the Upper House.

Later, the Rajya Sabha returned the Supplementary Demands for Grants to the Lok Sabha, thereby completing the process of authorizing the government to spend an additional Rs 3.25 lakh crore in FY2022-23. Retail inflation based on the consumer price index which remained above the Reserve Bank's tolerance level of 6 percent since January this year has declined to 5.88 percent in November.

The minister also said in her replly that private investment capex is taking place in India because of favorable policies like PLI and cited a few examples. Sitharaman further stressed that the supplementary demand for grants is essentially for food security, fertilizer requirements, and providing support to the Indian economy.

She said the buoyancy in tax collection will help the government in meeting the additional expenditure being sought through the Supplementary Demands for Grants for grants. The Lok Sabha approved the Supplementary Demands for Grants, authorizing the government to spend additional Rs 3.25 lakh crore in 2022-23 fiscal.

The finance minister also informed the House that Gross NPAs of banks has declined to 6-year low of 5.9 pc in March 2022. She also said the government's targeted approach to deal with Covid impact has helped India in reviving growth without going into recession.