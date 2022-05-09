New Delhi: Through social media, the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was showered with praises for offering water to the Managing director of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) Padmaja Chunduru who was giving a speech at an event in Mumbai.

This incident took place on Saturday at an event held for celebrating the silver Jubilee of NSDL. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had launched “Market Ka Eklavya” an investor awareness program for Hindi and other regional languages students.

Official pauses for water Mid-speech: Offers Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted the incident stating large-heartedness, humanity, and core values.

From the video tweeted, it is seen that Ms.Chunduru pauses mid-speech and gestures for water. Soon the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman walks across the stage and offers a bottle of water to Ms.Chunduru.

Due to this kind gesture, Ms.Chunduru feels overwhelmed and thanks the Finance Minister on stage. The audience claps along in appreciation.

"Through 'Market Ka Eklavya', you will be able to reach out to many who are in need of financial literacy. It is the right time when people have an inclination to know about the market and also the right approach was taken by NSDL by educating students", Nirmala Sitharaman had said.