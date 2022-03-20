Mangaluru (Karnataka): Hani H.R and Aarushi, ninth-standard students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mangaluru have brought laurels to their school by developing a Smart Mobile Indoor Plant device.

Smart Mobile Indoor Plant machine is designed to work with soil moisture and light. However, if a pot is kept with the device, it will help the plants to grow by absorbing the rays of the sun. The device will prevent the plant to get overexposed in the sunlight and also ensure there is enough water in the pot. A pre-determined lighting pattern for the device had been coded while wheels are also attached to move the device. Currently, the device is manufactured for trial purposes. Students said that it will be useful once it is completed.

The device won the first prize in the Atal Tinkering Lab's (ATL) People's Choice National Level Competition. The teachers are also pleased that the school's students have been nationally acclaimed for their environmentally-friendly equipment.

