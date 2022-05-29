Bulandshahr: A nine-year-old minor was murdered in a Madarsa by his 14-year-old in the Dhameda area of Bulandshahr on Sunday. Though the reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained, the police probing the incident informed that the child was killed with a brick.

Bulandshahr SP City Surendra Nath Tiwari launched a probe into the murder and said that the accused was arrested. The body has been sent for post-mortem while the police are interrogating the accused. Tiwari said that the accused and the deceased are residents of neighbouring villages while inputs on the murder motive have not been procured.