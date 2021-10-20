Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested nine persons in Kashmir in connection with civilian killings after taking over the investigation of the cases. The NIA said it arrested four persons linked with militant groups in Kashmir on Wednesday during raids.

The NIA spokesman said that raids were conducted at 11 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Baramulla and arrested four accused persons Suhail Ahmad Thokar of Kulgam, Kamran Ashraf Reshi of Hazratbal, Srinagar, Rayid Bashir of Srinagar, and Hanan Gulzar Dar of Srinagar. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the four accused persons arrested today are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists," spokesman said, adding that during searches conducted on Wednesday has led to recovery and seizure of electronic devices and incriminating jihadi documents and posters, etc.

The spokesman said that NIA had registered the case on October 10 after civilian killings and initiated the investigation. "Till now, nine accused persons have been arrested in this case," the spokesman said. "The case relates to conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates including the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), etc," the spokesman said in a statement. The spokesman said that further investigation in the case is underway.

