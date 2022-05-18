New Delhi: Nine new judges, including three women, administered the oath of office as Judges of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, taking its strength to 44. Delhi High Court acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Tara Vitasta Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Benarjee as the Judges of Delhi High Court.

The new appointments take the number of judges in the court to 44 against a sanctioned strength of 60. The Central Government last week notified the names of nine advocates as Delhi High Court judges. Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday tweeted and stated that "In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, the following advocates are appointed as Judges of Delhi High Court."

Recently the Supreme Court Collegium had approved the proposal for the appointment of several lawyers as judges of the Delhi High Court. The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana took the decision pursuant to a meeting of the Collegium held on May 4. The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Collegium also recommended the elevation of Justice Vipin Sanghi, Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court. After the retirement of Justice DN Patel as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, the post fell vacant. The Collegium further recommended the elevation of Justice AA Sayed, SS Shinde, Rashmin M Chhaya and Ujjal Bhuyan as Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhati and Telangana High Courts respectively.

ANI