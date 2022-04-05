Bijapur: Police and CRPF forces arrested nine Maoists on Monday in Bijapur from two different police station limits of the district. The arrested Maoists were involved in many of the serious incidents. During the inspection drive at the checkpoint on the Cherla-Pamed road under Pamed Police Station limits, along the Telangana border, seven Maoists were arrested by the Pamed Central Reserve Force while Cobra 204 arrested two Maoists from the jungles of Jarpalli area of ​​Gangalur Police Station.

According to sources, the Pamed MCP team found Somalu Karam, Mangu Poonem, Lekam Kamalu, Laxman Karam, Lakhma Karam and Sodhi Deva, moving under suspicious circumstances. Hence, the police stopped them and during the interrogation when they did not give satisfactory answers, they took them into their custody.

