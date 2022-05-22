Siddharthnagar: Nine people were killed while three others were injured after an SUV carrying a marriage party rammed into a truck in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh late on Saturday night. It is said that the SUV hit the truck parked on the side of the road late at night near Katya village located on Naugarh Bansi road in the Jogia Kotwali area.

Seven of the nine victims have been identified as Sachin Pal (16), Mukesh Pal (35), Lalaram Paswan (26), Shiv Sagar (18), Ravi Paswan (19), Pintu Gupta (25) and driver Gaurav Maurya (22), police said. The identity of the injured is yet to be ascertained. Police shifted the bodies for post-mortem while the injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured.

(With agency inputs)

