Junagadh: Nine days after the murder of a 14-year-old girl over religious superstition, Gujarat's Gir Somnath police have detained two accused today. Earlier, police arrested the father and uncle of the deceased and conducted further investigation into the whole matter. After the investigation, police arrested two more accused involved in the case. The accused have been identified as the deceased girl's grandfather Gopal Akbari and aunt Archanaben Thumar.