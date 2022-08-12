Kannauj: A nine-day-old infant died during a stone pelting incident in Rampur village of Uttar Pradesh's Sardar Kotwali area on Thursday night. The accused has been identified as Satpal, a resident of the village. According to deceased family members, Satpal climbed on the roof in an inebriated condition and started abusing which created a dispute between Satpal and Akash.

Angered by this, Satpal pelted stones at Akash and others, who also retaliated and started throwing stones at Satpal's side. During this, Akash's nine-day-old girl, who was sleeping on the terrace, died a painful death after being hit by a brick.

Also read: Hyderabad: Infant dies after traffic police stops car for challan

On Friday, the family created a ruckus demanding action. On being informed, police reached the spot, and Outpost in charge Gaurav Kumar said, "the body has been sent for postmortem and one person has been taken into custody and being interrogated".