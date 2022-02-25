Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): US Navy's P-8A Multi-Mission Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft has arrived at Naval Air Station INS Dega Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening to participate in the MILAN 2022.

The latest edition of the Indian Navy's multilateral exercise - MILAN 2022 will witness its largest-ever participation, with more than 40 countries sending their warships/high-level delegations.

MILAN 2022 is scheduled to commence from Friday in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam with the theme of 'Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration' aiming to hone operational skills and enable doctrinal learning in the maritime domain, through professional interaction between friendly navies.

MILAN 2022 is being conducted over nine days in two phases with the harbour phase scheduled from February 25 to 28 and the sea phase from March 1 to 4.

Since the inception of MILAN in 1995, the event has been held biennially except for 2001, 2005, 2016, and 2020. While the 2001 and 2016 editions were not held due to International Fleet Reviews, the 2005 editions were rescheduled to 2006 due to the 2004 Tsunami. 2020 edition of MILAN was postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19.

ANI