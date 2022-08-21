Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Nine civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Nishat area of the city here on Sunday, officials said. The attack took place outside the famous Mughal garden on the banks of the Dal Lake, they said. The officials said nine civilians were injured. Seven of them were taken to the SMHS hospital and two to the SKIMS hospital here, they said. Their condition is stated to be stable, the officials added.

Meanwhile, Police on Sunday claimed to have averted a "major" terror incident by destroying an improvised explosive device (IED) recovered in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED, weighing about 10-12 kg, was recovered by security forces in the Beihgund area of Tral in the south Kashmir district. "On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it in situ. A major terror incident averted," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. (With agency inputs)