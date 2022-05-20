Hyderabad: Telangana girl Nikhat Zareen has made history by winning gold at World Boxing Championship in Istanbul in the 52 kg category final. She defeated Jitpang (Thailand) 5-0 in the final. Nikhat has set a record as the first Telugu girl to become a world champion. She dominated the opponent from the beginning. Moving aggressively in the ring she did not back down at any stage. Nikhat Zareen sets a record as the fifth boxer to win a gold medal at the World Championship. Earlier, Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC won gold medals.

The celebrations are going on across Telangana as a girl from the State brought laurels to the state. Especially, in Nizamabad, where she hails from people are celebrating her victory as she brought the gold to the country and they are very proud of her. Nikhat's parents, along with friends, neighbours, relatives and coach, celebrated her victory at their residence in Manikonda of Hyderabad. Nikhat's father Jaleel Ahmed was very proud of his daugher and distributed sweets in the neighbourhood. Her mother, with tears of joy," said, "Their daughter made the whole country proud. Her tireless practice and determination paid dividends."

"Our daughter made the whole country very proud. I knew before the finals that this year India would definitely win the gold and only my daughter can bring the medal. Our belief in our daughter came true as her efforts paid off. We thank everyone, who took part in Nikhat's journey to the victory and who endlessly supported our daughter", said Nikhat's parents while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR praised Golden Girl Nikhat Zareen. He said that he was very proud that the Telangana girl made the whole country proud. "Our government encourages all kinds of sports," he said. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan congratulated Nikhat Zareen on her victory. Minister for Roads and Buildings Prashanth Reddy, who hails from Nizamabad, praised the boxing champion Nikhat Zareen. She is the pride of Telangana and the Nizamabad district. He hoped that Nikhat would win many more championships in the future. He assured her that he would help her on that path. He announced that he would gift her Rs 1 lakh to her.