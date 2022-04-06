Bhindi Bazaar: Amid the ongoing month of Ramzan, authorities in south Mumbai, have imposed night restrictions on trade activities at Bhendi Bazaar causing inconvenience to the Muslims at 'Sehri', the pre-dawn meals eaten during the fasting month.

Although the famed market is booming with customers during Ramzan, traders expressed resentment at the night restrictions imposed by the police. Hotel owners at the market said that Sehri eaters are facing great difficulties due to the move. Member of Legislative Assembly Amin Patel, who visited the market, said that he will take up the matter with senior officers of Mumbai Police.

Bhendi Bazaar is known to offer delicacies for Iftar and Sehri during the month of Ramzan. People come from far and wide to eat Mughlai, Chinese, Lucknowi, and Delhi-style food.

