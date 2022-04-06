Srinagar: The J&K Police and the security forces have started night patrolling in Kashmir villages, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, the IGP said, "Militants involved in recent attacks on two non-local laborers in Pulwama have been identified. Since December last year, 66 militants have been killed. Police along with the security forces have started night patrolling in the remote villages of Kashmir, where non-locals work and Kashmiri Pandits live, to prevent militant attacks on soft targets."

Elaborating further he added, "Foreign militants are pushing locals forward to keep themselves safe, but we are tracking foreign militants and will either arrest them or kill them in encounters. Two militants killed in the Tral encounter were involved in the killing of a Sarpanch, Sameer Ahmed in Khonmoh (Srinagar) besides a series of other attacks, including grenade throwing incidents, etc."

"They were operating in Srinagar and had shifted to Tral recently," the IGP concluded.

