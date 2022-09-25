Bilaspur: In cities, you must have often seen many unclaimed animals lying sick and injured in accidents. Such animals also die lying there in that situation. No one cares at all when they die. No one has time to worry about such animals. But Nidhi Tiwari of Bilaspur has emerged as the messiah of animals. Nidhi has taken the initiative to protect the unclaimed animals and give them a good life. Nidhi Tiwari, who lives in Kududand Shiv Chowk of Bilaspur, has arranged for the animals to stay in the house at her own expense. Nidhi Tiwari can be termed as a messiah of abandoned animals

Nidhi Tiwari said, "Often people give information about sick and injured animals. After receiving the information, I rescue the animals and bring them to my house. Many times such information has also been received, in which the police and forest department help is necessary to rescue the animals, then I take help from them."

Recalling some incidents, Nidhi said that a small goat was being sacrificed in a temple, and then they needed the police to stop it. But the police also did not help her in this matter, then she called Maneka Gandhi and explained to her about the sacrificing of a goat. After this, the police helped them and rescued the goat that was being sacrificed. Similarly, in another case, Maneka Gandhi helped in rescuing a dog.

Unclaimed animals are often found lying in accidents and in sick conditions on the roads. By bringing them, Nidhi gets the treatment done at her own expense. Nidhi said, "Sometimes the condition of animals is so bad that a lot of money is spent in providing treatment to them. In the treatment of many animals, Rs 25,000 to Rs 3,000 have been spent.”

Nidhi says that more than one lakh people are connected on her Instagram page. Even if somebody donates a small amount event that also helps her a lot. About Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh are being spent on the service and treatment of animals in a month. Nidhi has agricultural land in the village. She is from a prosperous farmer's family. With the money she gets from farming, she gets the animals treated.

Nidhi is the youngest in the family; Hence, she is pampered by her parents and brother. All the family members love her a lot. That is the reason that when she keeps her rescued animals in the house they won't object to her service. She also engages herself in the service of her sick animals. Nidhi's father and brother arrange for the food of the animals kept in the house every day.

Different animals kept in the house and on farms like to eat different things. Monkeys like different types of fruits. According to their choice, the brother and father make arrangements for the monkeys' food. Apart from this, dogs are fed pedigree and other food. Goat leaves and husks, in addition, will bring husk for the donkey. Nidhi's house is three-storeyed and animals are put up on all floors. Apart from this, a large number of animals are put up on their farm also.

Nidhi says "When my grandmother was alive, she narrated the story that when God created humans and animals, the Lord Is puzzled as to whom to give what. All the animals said that hands and brains should be given to humans because when they have hands and brains, they will protect and serve us. This story narrated by my grandmother has influenced me a lot. Nidhi considers animals equal to humans. She doesn't like it when someone tortures them. Nidhi Tiwari appealed to the general public that the way people take care of the children of their family, in the same way, these animals should also be taken care of.