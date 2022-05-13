New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has unearthed a major arms pilferage case involving two Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel. The agency has also filed a charge sheet against 11 people involved in the arms pilferage case. The case came to light after the interrogation of arrested Kartik Behra and Arun Kumar Singh (BSF official) where it was found that ammunition of various calibers was pilfered.

"The investigation has established that ammunition was pilfered by one Kartik Behera and supplied to his close associate Arun Kumar Singh. Furthermore, the same was supplied to the armed cadres of CPI (Maoists) and a terrorist gang of Aman Sahu in association with some other people," the NIA has said. The investigation has further revealed that four accused in the case were also found involved in the procurement and transfer of illegal firearms.

"Due to the involvement of accused Kartik Behera in pilferage and supply of ammunition he was dismissed from BSF," the NIA said. It is worth mentioning that the case pertains to the pilferage of arms and ammunition and supply of the same to the Maoists. "The accused persons had criminal conspired to use these arms and ammunition in executing terrorist attacks on the security forces and also for extortion," the NIA said.

Significantly, on Wednesday, the investigation agency filed a charge sheet against 11 people in this connection. The accused include Avinash Kumar, Rishi Kumar, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Kamendra Singh, Arun Kumar Singh, Hirla Guman Singh Ucchware, Shivlal Dhawal Singh Chauhan, Kumar Gurlal Uchchware, Kartik Behra, Aman Sahu and Sanjay Kumar.

On Thursday, the NIA filed another charge sheet against four accused in Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI-J&K) terror funding case. The NIA filed a charge sheet against four accused namely Javaid Ahmad Lone, Aadil Ahmad Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu. "The case was registered against members and cadres of Jamaat-e-Islami, J&K for their involvement in separatist and secessionist activities in J&K even after its declaration as an unlawful association in 2019," the NIA said.

The investigation has revealed that Javaid Ahmad Lone has been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI, J&K. "In these meetings, he has been giving hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to donate according to their status. Furthermore, both accused Javaid Ahmad Lone and Aadil Ahmad Lone had acquired firearms and ammunition with ulterior motives from the co-accused," the NIA said.

Meanwhile, NIA on Thursday arrested one accused Anjaneyalu alias Sudhakar from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh for his involvement in the recruitment of youths for CPI (Maoists). In another case, the NIA has also arrested Namit Singh from Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal following the recovery of 44 live bombs and one country-made revolver with ammunition.

