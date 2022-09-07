New Delhi: To overcome the shortage of staff, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to recruit retired police officers as investigation experts to aid the agency in carrying out anti-terror probes. The NIA, in a notification, has invited applications from retired police officers, who retired from the rank of inspector, DSP, additional SP, and SP ranks or equivalent in both the Central and State governments.

The NIA is also going to hold interviews for investigation experts and consultants on September 14 and 15. This is for the first time that retired police officers will be recruited into the country's premier anti-terror agency as investigation experts.

The latest recruitment is seen as a move by the NIA to fill up its vacant posts. The agency has been working with a shortage of manpower with 33.43 percent of posts lying vacant. At least 427 posts in the NIA are still vacant out of a total required force of 1,277.

A senior government official told ETV Bharat that State DGPs and DGs of CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces) have been approached to name eligible and willing personnel for deputation in the NIA.

"Several posts in the NIA are still remaining vacant. We are looking for officers from other wings who can be posted in NIA on deputation," the official said. The recruits will be assigned the investigation of different cases ranging from terror funding and links and operation of terror networks.