New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to file a chargesheet in the United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa-Independent) recruitment case by November 18.

A top official in India's premier anti-terror agency told ETV Bharat in New Delhi on Monday that the agency is closely working with the Assam police in several districts. "We are trying to get more and more details besides identifying the accused involved in the recruitment spree for Ulfa," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Following instructions from the Home Ministry, the NIA took over the case where the prescribed insurgent outfit, Ulfa, has been found recruiting new cadres for the organization. The case was registered suo-motu by NIA vide RC-23/2022/NIA/DLI on May 18 this year. Earlier, an intelligence bureau report has also highlighted that the terror outfit has launched massive recruitment in several districts of Assam.

The NIA official said that Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) will be slapped against the accused named in the chargesheet. "It takes a maximum of six months or 180 days to file a charge sheet against the accused persons under UAPA. If arrested under Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) or something, it takes 60 to 90 days to file chargesheet," the official said.

It is worth mentioning that NIA conducted a massive search operation at 16 locations in seven districts of Assam in this case last week. This NIA case registered against Ulfa (I) pertains to the activities of the outfit including recruitment of youths in the organisation, extortion of money for strengthening Ulfa and radicalization of youths for unlawful activities and their training camps based across the Indo-Myanmar border.

As per reports, Ulfa has already recruited hundreds of youths since last year and all the new recruits have been sent to Myanmar for training in arms and explosives. Myanmar is found to be a safe haven for several insurgent outfits from the Northeast and for the last several decades, dense jungles in Myanmar have been the base of several such insurgent outfits including Ulfa.