Siwan (Bihar): A prisoner lodged in Siwan Jail in Bihar has been taken to Jammu and Kashmir by a team of NIA officials in a terror-related case. According to the preliminary information, the 4-member NIA team visited Siwan Jail on Wednesday and took Irfan Ahmad alias Chunnu, who was arrested in Arms Act last year, with them to Jammu.

Sources said that Irfan, son of Sharif Mian, a resident of Babhnauli village of Badharia police station area of ​​Bihar, had links with the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed and sold several 9mm pistols to the members of the organization. The NIA team, which came from Jammu and Kashmir for interrogation in the case, reached Siwan with a production warrant and took Irfan with them. He will now be presented in a special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir court.

The NIA team, sources said, was present in Siwan for three days during which they also searched Irfan's house. A Jail official said that four members including the DSP of the NIA team from Jammu and Kashmir contacted the local police and the jail authorities and took Irfan to J&K.

