Surat: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) have taken Jaleel Mulla, a 25-year-old accused into custody from Bhagatalab in Surat on Sunday at 5 am. Teams of ATS and NIA have camped in Bhagatalab since Sunday morning. The accused has been taken to the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in the Gopipura area for questioning.

According to sources, the Surat Police has also joined the investigation in this operation. However, the Surat Police has not given any official clarification in this regard so far. Sources suggest that other suspects are also being questioned in this regard.

According to information from sources, Jaleel Mulla, who is a resident of the Lal Gate area of ​​Surat was named during the questioning of a case related to an ISIS module of 2021.