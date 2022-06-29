New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday has taken over the case of Kanhaiya Lal killing from Udaipur police in Rajasthan and launched an investigation. NIA has re-registered a case RC 27/2022/NIA/DLI under sections 452, 302, 153 (A), 153 (B), 295 (A), & 35 of IPC and sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the two accused who have conspired, planned, and committed the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal Telli at Udaipur on Tuesday.

The case was initially registered as FIR No 81/2022 by the Dhanmondi police station in the Udaipur district. "Pursuant to the registration of the case, NIA teams have already reached Udaipur, and requisite action for expeditious investigation of the case has already been initiated," the NIA said.

While registering the case, NIA has also mentioned that the accused persons have also circulated a video of the criminal act on social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among masses across the country. A senior home ministry official said that besides investigating a terror link, NIA will also probe if there are any PFI links in the case.

"The NIA will also probe the threat issued by the two accused to Prime Minister," the official said. It is worth mentioning that both the accused after committing the crime, issued a video on social media where they also threatened the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has issued an alert across the country and asked the security agencies to monitor the situation in sensitive areas.

Sources in the security establishment told ETV Bharat that intelligence agencies are probing the connection of the two killers with Pakistan-based Sunni Islamist group Dawat-e-Islami linked to Barelvi extremist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik.