New Delhi: On the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murder case. A senior NIA official told ETV Bharat that the agency took over the case from Karnataka police. "A case was registered with number 1022/NIA, Delhi. We re-registered the case on Tuesday," the NIA official said.

Earlier, the Karnataka police registered a case under Section 16/18/19/20 of UAPA. "Our team in Karnataka is already in action. We will now find out if there is any possible terror angle into the murder of Bajrang Dal member," the NIA official said.

The Karnataka police earlier arrested 10 people following the killing of Harsha on February 20. In fact, Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje had requested Home Minister Amit Shah for an NIA probe into the murder case.

Security agencies suspect a larger conspiracy behind Harsha's murder rather than a localised rivalry following which cases under UAPA have been invoked. A sense of communal tension has earlier prevailed in Shivamogga where 27-years-old Harsha was hacked to death allegedly by a local Muslim gang.

