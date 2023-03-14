New Delhi: On completion of a major part of the investigations into the case relating to the activities and agenda of violent extremism of Popular Front of India (PFI), being pursued in Rajasthan, the National Investigation Agency has filed a Chargesheet against two accused on Monday.

This case was registered in September 2022 to probe the alleged criminal conspiracy hatched by the PFI leaders/cadres with the aim of driving a wedge between different communities in India through radicalization and arms training of gullible Muslim youth, training them in the handling of weapons and explosives, and raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

As per the charge sheet, Mohammad Ashif aka Asif from Kota and Sadiq Sarraf from Baran in Rajasthan have been charged under sections 120B, 153A of IPC and sections 13, 17, 18, 18A & 18B of the UA(P) Act 1967. They are trained PFI members who were involved in the recruitment and radicalization of impressionable Muslim youth for the PFI for committing violent acts. They were also found involved in organizing Training Camps in the handling of weapons and explosives, instigating PFI cadres to pick up arms, and raising funds for carrying out violent activities.

The charge sheet further stated that the accused were also found actively promoting enmity between different religious groups in India and motivating the youth to resort to violent means to establish Islamic rule in the country. The accused persons further allegedly radicalized gullible Muslim youth by brainwashing them into believing that Islam was in danger in India and it was therefore essential for PFI cadres and the community to train themselves in the use of arms for protecting Islam and establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047. The accused persons were collecting funds in the name of Zakat for the procurement of weapons and organizing weapon and explosives Training Camps for PFI cadres, the charge sheet stated.