Hyderabad/Nizamabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped up its investigation into the Popular Front of India (PFI) case, registered against the PFI for allegedly organising training activities to terror recruits to incite communal hatred and attack the sovereign integrity of India. Several NIA teams conducted wide-ranging searches in 38 areas of Telangana and one place each in the Nandyala and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Searches were held at 23 places in Nizamabad, seven in Jagityal, four in Hyderabad, and two in Nirmal, one each in Adilabad and Karimnagar. Besides collecting the personal details of the accused, the NIA officials also confiscated identity cards, passports, laptops, cell phones and hate literature. The NIA has announced that Rs 8.31 lakh cash has been seized in these searches.

Searches were conducted for about seven hours in the Nizamabad district where the first case was registered on July 4 alleging that terrorist training was taking place under the guise of PFI. Its operatives were accused of collecting donations in the name of activities of voluntary and charitable organisations and distributing them in the name of service programmes. The PFI was said to have held meetings in Bhainsa, Bodhan, Jagityala, Hyderabad, Chandrayanagutta, Kurnool, Nandyala, Nellore and many other parts of the country. It was observed that the details of the meetings were recorded in code language.

The investigating officials have identified the main accused as martial instructor Abdul Khader, who lives in Nizamabad's Autonagar. They were found to have given training to 200 PFI cadre as well as delivered speeches inciting religious hatred. At that time, the Nizamabad police arrested Sheikh Shahdullah, Mohammad Imran and Abdul Mobin, along with Khader. The names of 23 others have been included in the FIR. The NIA has already conducted searches in Nizamabad and found out that the PFI imparted training to cadre in pelting stones at targets with an aim to break heads, shed blood and create terror. Recently, the NIA conducted searches in two states with a well-planned plan. As part of the searches, the locals raised slogans saying "NIA go back" in Nandyala. At Buchireddypalem, they stopped the officers on the road for a while.

Interesting scenes took place during the NIA searches in some places. Recitation of the National Anthem is regularly held in the Tower Circle area of ​​Jagityala. As soon as the NIA teams and the police reached the area, the anthem was played and they all stood there saluting. On the other hand, NIA officials and the local police came some distance, along with the local people, raising slogans 'NIA Go back' in Nandyala and creating a commotion. In Buchireddypalem, too, the locals stopped the officials by sitting on the road for a while. Sheikh Ilyas Ahmed (32) of Buchireddypalem in the Nellore district is one of the accused in the PFI case.