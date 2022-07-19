Prakasam (AP): Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials Tuesday raided the residence of Kandula Shirisha alias Padmakka, wife of top Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK who died last year. The raids were conducted at Alakurapadu, near Tangutur, in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

The NIA team also raided the house of writer Kalyan Rao, a relative of RK, in the village. The team was assisted by the local police. The raids came a day after a meeting was organised allegedly by the sympathisers of the extremists. Meanwhile, NIA also conducted raids at the residence of Doddi Prabhakar, state president of Kula Nirmulana Porata Samiti in Singhnagar, Vijayawada.

RK's wife Shirisha alleged harassment due to NIA searches. "If the husband dies, will they harass me and call it an investigation? I am suffering from health problems. Unknown people are searching my house. What crime have I committed? They don't care if the perpetrators are walking on the roads. They are causing trouble without even seeing that I am a woman," Shirisha said.