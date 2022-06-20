NIA conducts raids on multiple locations in terror attack case of J&K
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir with the assistance of police and the CRPF. According to sources, these raids were associated with a case pertaining to an attack on security forces on March 11 at Darasgarh, Pulwama. Some people were reportedly detained, however, an official confirmation about this information is awaited.
