Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday launched a raid at the residence of Advocate Mian Qayoom in Srinagar's Barzulla.

Qayoom is one of the most popular lawyers in the state and has served as a prominent member of the Kashmir High Court Bar Association (KHCBA). He has been frequently accused of political activities in support of secession within his role in the Bar Association in the past. On April 22, 1995, Qyoom was attacked by two unidentified men who opened fire on him leaving him seriously injured.

The raids at Qayoom's residence are underway at the moment while further details in the matter are awaited.